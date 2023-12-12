A D.C. man is now behind bars after he allegedly sent multiple inappropriate images to a child on Snapchat and attempted to convince the kid to meet him at a Virginia shopping center.

The Fairfax County Police Department was contacted on Dec. 4 by concerned parents who said their child had been communicating with a man named "Alex" on Snapchat.

When detectives began investigating and reviewing the digital evidence, they were able to link the digital footprints to 48-year-old Brian Dolan. They used surveillance video and matched the devices used in the alleged incident to confirm Dolan was the suspect they were looking for.

Brian Dolan, 48, of Washington D.C. Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

On Dec. 7, Fairfax County detectives coordinated with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police Department to take Dolan into custody when he returned to the D.C. area.

He's now facing three counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of production of child pornography and is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information regarding unreported incidents involving Dolan to contact them.