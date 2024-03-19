Detectives hunt for drive-thru bank robbers after failed attempt in Fairfax County

Fairfax County detectives are searching for two "drive-thru bank robbers."

The incident happened the morning of March 14 at a Wells Fargo on John Milton Drive in Herndon. According to police, two men entered the bank’s drive-thru in a black Audi SUV, passed a threatening note through the window, and demanded money. They weren’t successful, ultimately driving away from the bank empty-handed.

"It’s a terrifying experience for that bank teller to be on that end when she’s getting a note that’s threatening her well-being," said Lt. James Curry. "We’re absolutely intent on finding who these individuals are, charging them, and holding them accountable for what they did."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Detectives hunt for drive-thru bank robbers after failed heist in Fairfax County

A Wells Fargo spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement, reading in part: "Wells Fargo is aware of the recent incident that has been reported, and our top concern is the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and are referring all questions to the Fairfax County Police Department."

Fairfax County police officials are asking members of the public with information about the case to please call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.