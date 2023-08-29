Destination DC provides tourism data, unveils new ad campaign

The push is on to lure more tourists to the city.

Destination DC is kicking off a new ad campaign aimed at getting visitor numbers back up to pre-pandemic levels.

The group is in charge of marketing the nation's capital as a top tourist, cultural and business destination.

Elliott Ferguson, Destination DC CEO, spoke with FOX 5's Bob Barnard about the group's mission. "The good news is that the numbers are moving in the right direction as we're looking at domestic visitation," Ferguson said. "Those numbers are up 50% over last year and closer to 2019."

He added that while international numbers are not back to pre-pandemic levels, momentum is moving in the right direction.