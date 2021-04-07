Derek Chauvin trial live: Medical expert testifies George Floyd died of 'low level of oxygen'

The state is expected to shift to start calling medical experts to the stand Thursday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Here are the witnesses who have testified so far on Thursday:

Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago area physician who specializes in pulmonary and critical care. He reviewed the medical records, interviews and videos in the case and concluded Floyd died from a low level of oxygen that caused brain damage and a PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop.

Pulmonologist says Floyd died of 'low level of oxygen'

The state called its first medical expert to the witness stand on Thursday: Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago area physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He has been an expert witness on both sides of medical malpractice cases, but this is his first criminal case. He volunteered to offer his expertise in the George Floyd case; he was not paid by the state to testify.

Dr. Tobin said he reviewed the medical records related to the case as well as videos of the deadly arrest and concluded, Floyd "died from a low level of oxygen."

"This caused damage to his brain and it also caused a PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop," he said.

Tobin said Floyd suffered from shallow breaths, which he described as small breaths not able to carry enough air through the lungs down to the essential area in the bottom of the lungs where it gets oxygen into the blood and gets rid of the carbon dioxide. He cited the handcuffs, the prone position Floyd was placed in on the street and the knees on his back and neck as the cause of his shallow breaths.

Pills found in FLoyd's vehicle contained meth, fentanyl

Topics ranged during testimony on Wednesday, starting first with the state's use of force expert and ending with forensic scientists who tested the pills found in the vehicles connected to the case.

Stiger testifed that force should not have been used on Floyd while he was in the prone position, handcuffed and not resisting.

Forensic experts said the pills found in the vehicles tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A moment of contention came when defense attorney Eric Nelson played a short video during Floyd's arrest and asked witnesses if they heard Floyd say, "I ate too many drugs."

Special Agent James Reyerson of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first agreed that he heard Floyd say that. After listening to a longer clip from the prosecution, Reyerson said he heard Floyd say, "I ain't do no drugs."

