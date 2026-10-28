Bicyclist, pedestrian struck in separate DC crashes

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The Brief A pedestrian and a bicyclist were struck by vehicles in separate D.C. crashes. One of the crashes occurred in Northwest, while another was reported in Southeast. A vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Southeast fled the scene, police said.



A bicyclist and pedestrian were struck by vehicles in separate crashes reported in D.C. Wednesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the intersection of V Street and Georgia Avenue, Northwest for a reported crash around 6:50 p.m. They arrived to find a man going in and out of consciousness with blunt force injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Pedestrian struck

Around 6:14 p.m., a pedestrian was struck in a separate crash in Southeast D.C., police said.

The crash was reported on Alabama Avenue at Naylor Road, Southeast. The woman was conscious when officers arrived.

The striking vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.