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Department of Justice deploys election monitors to all 50 states for midterms

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 3, 2026 10:47 AM EST
Published November 3, 2026 10:47 AM EST
article

The seal of the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Department of Justice has deployed approximately 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states.
    • Personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials throughout the day.
    • Monitors are checking compliance with federal voting rights statutes within the division's jurisdiction.

WASHINGTON - The Department of Justice has deployed approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states for the first time on Election Day, marking the largest monitoring effort in the department's history.

Coordinated by the Civil Rights Division, the personnel include staff from the division, other Justice Department components, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials throughout the day.

"Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice. "I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history,  and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner." 

Monitors are checking compliance with federal voting rights statutes within the division's jurisdiction. The Voting Section enforces civil provisions of laws protecting the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Acts.

The Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure full and equal voting access for people with disabilities. The Criminal Section enforces federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.

The Justice Department said disruptions at polling places should always be reported to local election officials. Voters with questions or complaints can also contact the department's election issues hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

The DOJ says they intend to monitor or observe in the following jurisdictions:

Alabama

  • Jefferson
  • Montgomery
  • Mobile

Alaska

  • Anchorage
  • Dillingham
  • Kusilvak

Arizona

  • Maricopa
  • Pima
  • Apache
  • Navajo

Arkansas

  • Pulaski
  • Washington

California

  • Los Angeles
  • Alameda
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego

Colorado

  • Adams

Connecticut

  • New Haven

Delaware

  • New Castle

Florida

  • Leon
  • Hillsborough
  • Miami Dade
  • Broward
  • Palm Beach

Georgia

  • Cobb
  • DeKalb
  • Fulton
  • Gwinnett
  • Chatham
  • Bibb

Hawaii

  • Honolulu

Idaho

  • Ada

Illinois

  • Chicago
  • Cook
  • Champaign
  • Sangamon
  • St. Clair
  • Madison

Indiana

  • Lake
  • Marion

Iowa

  • Linn
  • Polk

Kansas

  • Johnson
  • Wyandotte
  • Sedgwick

Kentucky

  • Fayette
  • Jefferson

Louisiana

  • Orleans
  • East Baton Rouge
  • Lafayette

Maine

  • Lewiston
  • Portland
  • South Portland

Maryland

  • Prince Georges

Massachusetts

  • Lowell
  • Boston

Michigan

  • Lansing
  • E. Lansing
  • Grand Rapids
  • Flint
  • Detroit
  • Hamtramck
  • Warren
  • Dearborn

Minnesota

  • Minneapolis
  • Hennepin
  • Ramsey

Mississippi

  • Lafayette
  • Hinds

Missouri

  • St. Louis
  • Jackson
  • Clay

Montana

  • Yellowstone

Nebraska

  • Douglas

Nevada

  • Clark

New Hampshire

  • Manchester
  • Nashua

New Jersey

  • Middlesex
  • Bergen
  • Union

New Mexico

  • Bernalillo

New York

  • New York
  • Westchester
  • Kings
  • Albany
  • Erie

North Carolina

  • Alamance
  • Mecklenburg
  • Wake

North Dakota

  • Cass

Ohio

  • Cuyahoga
  • Franklin
  • Medina

Oklahoma

  • Muskogee
  • Tulsa
  • Oklahoma

Oregon

  • Multnomah

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia
  • Allegheny
  • Luzerne
  • Lehigh

Rhode Island

  • Pawtucket

South Carolina

  • Charleston

South Dakota

  • Minnehaha

Tennessee

  • Davidson
  • Knox
  • Shelby

Texas

  • Bexar
  • Dallas
  • Harris
  • Waller
  • Blanco
  • Bowie
  • Nueces

Utah

  • Salt Lake

Vermont

  • Burlington

Virginia

  • Charlottesville
  • Fairfax
  • Prince William
  • Virginia Beach

Washington

  • King
  • Yakima

West Virginia

  • Kanawha

Wisconsin

  • Madison
  • Milwaukee

Wyoming

  • Laramie County

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Department of Justice.

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