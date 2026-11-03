Department of Justice deploys election monitors to all 50 states for midterms

article

The Brief The Department of Justice has deployed approximately 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states. Personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials throughout the day. Monitors are checking compliance with federal voting rights statutes within the division's jurisdiction.



The Department of Justice has deployed approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states for the first time on Election Day, marking the largest monitoring effort in the department's history.

Coordinated by the Civil Rights Division, the personnel include staff from the division, other Justice Department components, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials throughout the day.

"Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice. "I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner."

Monitors are checking compliance with federal voting rights statutes within the division's jurisdiction. The Voting Section enforces civil provisions of laws protecting the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Acts.

The Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure full and equal voting access for people with disabilities. The Criminal Section enforces federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.

The Justice Department said disruptions at polling places should always be reported to local election officials. Voters with questions or complaints can also contact the department's election issues hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

The DOJ says they intend to monitor or observe in the following jurisdictions:

Alabama

Jefferson

Montgomery

Mobile

Alaska

Anchorage

Dillingham

Kusilvak

Arizona

Maricopa

Pima

Apache

Navajo

Arkansas

Pulaski

Washington

California

Los Angeles

Alameda

Sacramento

San Diego

Colorado

Adams

Connecticut

New Haven

Delaware

New Castle

Florida

Leon

Hillsborough

Miami Dade

Broward

Palm Beach

Georgia

Cobb

DeKalb

Fulton

Gwinnett

Chatham

Bibb

Hawaii

Honolulu

Idaho

Ada

Illinois

Chicago

Cook

Champaign

Sangamon

St. Clair

Madison

Indiana

Lake

Marion

Iowa

Linn

Polk

Kansas

Johnson

Wyandotte

Sedgwick

Kentucky

Fayette

Jefferson

Louisiana

Orleans

East Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Maine

Lewiston

Portland

South Portland

Maryland

Prince Georges

Massachusetts

Lowell

Boston

Michigan

Lansing

E. Lansing

Grand Rapids

Flint

Detroit

Hamtramck

Warren

Dearborn

Minnesota

Minneapolis

Hennepin

Ramsey

Mississippi

Lafayette

Hinds

Missouri

St. Louis

Jackson

Clay

Montana

Yellowstone

Nebraska

Douglas

Nevada

Clark

New Hampshire

Manchester

Nashua

New Jersey

Middlesex

Bergen

Union

New Mexico

Bernalillo

New York

New York

Westchester

Kings

Albany

Erie

North Carolina

Alamance

Mecklenburg

Wake

North Dakota

Cass

Ohio

Cuyahoga

Franklin

Medina

Oklahoma

Muskogee

Tulsa

Oklahoma

Oregon

Multnomah

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Allegheny

Luzerne

Lehigh

Rhode Island

Pawtucket

South Carolina

Charleston

South Dakota

Minnehaha

Tennessee

Davidson

Knox

Shelby

Texas

Bexar

Dallas

Harris

Waller

Blanco

Bowie

Nueces

Utah

Salt Lake

Vermont

Burlington

Virginia

Charlottesville

Fairfax

Prince William

Virginia Beach

Washington

King

Yakima

West Virginia

Kanawha

Wisconsin

Madison

Milwaukee

Wyoming

Laramie County