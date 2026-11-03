Department of Justice deploys election monitors to all 50 states for midterms
WASHINGTON - The Department of Justice has deployed approximately 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states for the first time on Election Day, marking the largest monitoring effort in the department's history.
Coordinated by the Civil Rights Division, the personnel include staff from the division, other Justice Department components, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials throughout the day.
"Election integrity has been one of the top priorities for this Administration and this Division," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice. "I am very proud we are deploying the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history, and pursuing transparency for elections in an assertive and nondiscriminatory manner."
Monitors are checking compliance with federal voting rights statutes within the division's jurisdiction. The Voting Section enforces civil provisions of laws protecting the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Acts.
The Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure full and equal voting access for people with disabilities. The Criminal Section enforces federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.
The Justice Department said disruptions at polling places should always be reported to local election officials. Voters with questions or complaints can also contact the department's election issues hotline at 1-800-253-3931.
The DOJ says they intend to monitor or observe in the following jurisdictions:
Alabama
- Jefferson
- Montgomery
- Mobile
Alaska
- Anchorage
- Dillingham
- Kusilvak
Arizona
- Maricopa
- Pima
- Apache
- Navajo
Arkansas
- Pulaski
- Washington
California
- Los Angeles
- Alameda
- Sacramento
- San Diego
Colorado
- Adams
Connecticut
- New Haven
Delaware
- New Castle
Florida
- Leon
- Hillsborough
- Miami Dade
- Broward
- Palm Beach
Georgia
- Cobb
- DeKalb
- Fulton
- Gwinnett
- Chatham
- Bibb
Hawaii
- Honolulu
Idaho
- Ada
Illinois
- Chicago
- Cook
- Champaign
- Sangamon
- St. Clair
- Madison
Indiana
- Lake
- Marion
Iowa
- Linn
- Polk
Kansas
- Johnson
- Wyandotte
- Sedgwick
Kentucky
- Fayette
- Jefferson
Louisiana
- Orleans
- East Baton Rouge
- Lafayette
Maine
- Lewiston
- Portland
- South Portland
Maryland
- Prince Georges
Massachusetts
- Lowell
- Boston
Michigan
- Lansing
- E. Lansing
- Grand Rapids
- Flint
- Detroit
- Hamtramck
- Warren
- Dearborn
Minnesota
- Minneapolis
- Hennepin
- Ramsey
Mississippi
- Lafayette
- Hinds
Missouri
- St. Louis
- Jackson
- Clay
Montana
- Yellowstone
Nebraska
- Douglas
Nevada
- Clark
New Hampshire
- Manchester
- Nashua
New Jersey
- Middlesex
- Bergen
- Union
New Mexico
- Bernalillo
New York
- New York
- Westchester
- Kings
- Albany
- Erie
North Carolina
- Alamance
- Mecklenburg
- Wake
North Dakota
- Cass
Ohio
- Cuyahoga
- Franklin
- Medina
Oklahoma
- Muskogee
- Tulsa
- Oklahoma
Oregon
- Multnomah
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia
- Allegheny
- Luzerne
- Lehigh
Rhode Island
- Pawtucket
South Carolina
- Charleston
South Dakota
- Minnehaha
Tennessee
- Davidson
- Knox
- Shelby
Texas
- Bexar
- Dallas
- Harris
- Waller
- Blanco
- Bowie
- Nueces
Utah
- Salt Lake
Vermont
- Burlington
Virginia
- Charlottesville
- Fairfax
- Prince William
- Virginia Beach
Washington
- King
- Yakima
West Virginia
- Kanawha
Wisconsin
- Madison
- Milwaukee
Wyoming
- Laramie County
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Department of Justice.