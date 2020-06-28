Denture-stealing dog becomes 'acci-dental' internet sensation

This video will definitely make you smile.

Stacie Owens captured video of her mischievous pup, Milo, sporting some dentures after discovering him rummaging in her mother’s room in their U.K. home on June 11.

The Jackapoo broke into Owens’ mother’s drawer and snagged her dentures, according to Owens.

Video shows Milo proudly displaying the false teeth that don’t quite fit in his mouth and Owens is heard laughing hysterically in the background.

“I wondered why he went quiet and found him in the bedroom with my mum’s old dentures,” said Owens. “He likes to hold things in his mouth, he feels very proud when he has something. Whenever we go on a walk he will always bring something home.”

The hilarious video has garnered thousands of views on Facebook.

Owens continues to document Milo’s antics on his dedicated Instagram account, as well as her own Facebook account.

Storyful contributed to this report.