Dense fog, rain for much of DC region Wednesday

A thick fog hung over parts of Washington, D.C. and much of the surrounding region on Wednesday morning, obscuring monuments in the nation’s capital and making the drive to work a little more gloomy for commuters.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in place until noon for parts of Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Harford and northern Baltimore Counties in Maryland and areas of Fauquier, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties in Virginia.

Motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility, which will be as little as one quarter mile or less in the thick haze.

Expect a wet day with showers this afternoon. The rain will build up by 11 a.m. from the south and east. Look for steady rain and heavy pockets of precipitation along the Eastern Shore.

Showers will continue to pick up between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Steadier showers are expected sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The rain tapers overnight, and by 5 a.m. Thursday, we should see lingering showers moving away from the area.

A mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.