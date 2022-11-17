Denny's unveils $5.99 T-shirt that gets you free breakfast every day for a year

article

Denny’s wants to help Americans with their clothing choices and meal options by selling a T-shirt that doubles as a year-long breakfast subscription.

The Spartanburg, S.C.-based restaurant on Wednesday unveiled its "Everyday Value Tee," which comes with a unique QR code sewn directly into the shirt to redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal for free every single day for an entire year.

The meal includes two eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, as well as a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

Denny’s said the shirt is valued at $2,186 and will be sold for $5.99.

Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Breaking down the cost of some of the most popular holiday dishes

There will only be 150 shirts released, which launch at midnight (12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST) on Nov. 24 at DinerDrip.com.

Denny’s said the QR code is valid through Dec. 31, 2023, and only one Everyday Value Tee is allowed per table. It can only be redeemed for dine-in only at U.S. locations.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," Denny's President John Dillon said in a statement. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us."

Denny's, known for its Grand Slam breakfasts and being open 24 hours a day, has a total of 1,613 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide.

Christmas shoppers plan to buy real trees despite higher costs

This story was reported from Cincinnati.