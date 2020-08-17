Democratic National Convention Tuesday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for
LOS ANGELES - The Democratic National Convention (DNC) continues Tuesday, Aug. 18. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.
Tuesday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including Sen. Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Here is the list of scheduled DNC Tuesday events and their start times:
DAYTIME EVENTS
Rural Caucus Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Seniors Council Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
LGBTQ Caucus Meeting
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Campaign Academy 2020: Organizing
Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Muslim Delegates Assembly
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT
Small Business Council Meeting
Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Disability Council Meeting
Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
Jewish American Community Meeting
Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Youth Council Meeting
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
Native American Caucus Meeting
Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT
Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis
Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
Veterans and Military Families
Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
PRE-SHOW EVENT
Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
CONVENTION PROGRAM
Democratic National Convention: Day 2
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
From 9-11 p.m. ET, many Democratic leaders are slated to speak. The Keynote Address and Roll Call Across America are also scheduled. The full list of speakers is:
-Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
-Sen. Chuck Schumer
-Former Secretary of State John Kerry
-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
-Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
-Former President Bill Clinton
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden
Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT