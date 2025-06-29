Delivery truck fire in Virginia under investigation

The Brief A gas-powered vehicle caught fire in Arlington, Virginia due to a malfunctioning engine. No packages were involved and there were no reported injuries.



A sprinter van fire in Arlington, Virginia emitted a large amount of black smoke.

Officials responded to a fully involved vehicle fire in the 2200 block of S Clark Street that was extended into the bushes. The flames were quickly extinguished by fire officials.

According to officials, it was a gas-powered vehicle that caught fire due to a malfunctioning engine. There was no explosion, and no packages were involved.

No injuries to the driver or firefighters. Fire marshals will be investigating the cause.

The Source: Information from Arlington Fire and EMS was used to write this report.



