Delivery driver sentenced to time served in shooting of YouTube prankster at Dulles Town Center

A delivery driver was sentenced to time served in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court in Virginia earlier this year.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Snow sentenced Alan W. Colie, 31, on Thursday.

Colie had already been acquitted in September of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook, 21, who runs the "Classified Goons" YouTube channel.

That jury was split though on two lesser firearms counts. They decided to convict him on the charge of discharging a firearm within a building and acquit him on the charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Colie pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said he was acting in self-defense.

The April 2 incident at the food court in Dulles Town Center set off panic as shoppers fled what they feared to be a mass shooting.

Video of the shooting, recorded by Cook’s associates, showed that the two interacted for less than 30 seconds. The video shows Cook approaching Colie, a DoorDash driver, as he picked up an order. The images show the 6-foot-5 Cook looming over Colie while holding a cellphone about 6 inches from Colie’s face. The phone broadcasts the phrase "Hey dips—-, quit thinking about my twinkle" multiple times through a Google Translate app.

In the video, Colie can be heard saying "stop" three different times and tries to back away from Cook, who continues to advance. Colie tries to knock the phone away from his face before pulling out a gun and shooting Cook in the lower left chest.

After the shooting, Cook said he would continue to make the videos and that he earns $2,000 or $3,000 a month from them.

Colie had been in custody and incarcerated since his April arrest. His concealed carry permit will be revoked. He faced up to five years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report