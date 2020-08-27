Delaware removed from DC's list of 'high-risk' states days after being added for a second time

article

Delaware has been removed from the District's list of "high-risk" states just days after being added for a second time.

Delaware was on the first list released. It was removed on the second update – and placed back onto the list Monday morning.

D.C. officials update the quarantine list around every two weeks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered that anyone conducting "non-essential" travel from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks.

If you were at one of these states for "essential travel," you are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if you show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Advertisement

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order, according to officials.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

As of Monday, high-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

You can view the updated list here.