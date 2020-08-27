Expand / Collapse search

Delaware removed from DC's list of 'high-risk' states days after being added for a second time

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Delaware has been removed from the District's list of "high-risk" states just days after being added for a second time. 

Delaware was on the first list released. It was removed on the second update – and placed back onto the list Monday morning.

D.C. officials update the quarantine list around every two weeks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered that anyone conducting "non-essential" travel from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks. 

If you were at one of these states for "essential travel," you are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if you show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order, according to officials. 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

As of Monday, high-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine include:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

You can view the updated list here