Delaware removed from DC's list of 'high-risk' states days after being added for a second time
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Delaware has been removed from the District's list of "high-risk" states just days after being added for a second time.
Delaware was on the first list released. It was removed on the second update – and placed back onto the list Monday morning.
D.C. officials update the quarantine list around every two weeks.
Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered that anyone conducting "non-essential" travel from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks.
If you were at one of these states for "essential travel," you are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if you show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.
Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the order, according to officials.
As of Monday, high-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine include:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
You can view the updated list here.