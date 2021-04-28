Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while responding to fight

article

A Delaware police officer who was attacked early Sunday while responding to a fight at a housing subdivision in Delmar was declared clinically dead Wednesday.

State Police said Cpl. Keith Heacook is currently on life support in order to donate his organs on Friday.

Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury after he was assaulted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson inside a home at the Yorkshire Estates Community shortly after 5 a.m., according to police.

Dispatchers began checking on Heacook and received no response. Additional officers were then sent to the scene. A Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

Heacook was first transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, but was later taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Delmar police Chief Ivan Barkley said Heacook, a 22-year police veteran, responded to the call alone.

According to police, Wilkerson also forced his way into a home across the street and beat a 73-year-old man and 76-year-old woman with a glass object. Both victims were hospitalized with significant injuries.

Wilkerson was charged Monday with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon and related offenses. Police have not announced upgraded charges at this time.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $451,000.00 cash bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

