Debris scattered across I-95 after tractor-trailer involved crash in Jessup 

Debris was scattered across parts of Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning in the Jessup area after a crash involving several vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near the I-95 South Maryland Welcome Center before MD-216.

Parts of several lanes and the road shoulder were blocked at the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is not known.