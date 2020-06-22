Debate continues over changing Confederate highs school names in Maryland, Virginia
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Changing the names of high schools honoring Confederates in our region is up for debate once again in Maryland and Virginia.
A virtual public meeting to debate the renaming of Robert Lee High School in Springfield is planned for Monday.
The idea was first proposed in February. Also in Maryland, students have started a petition to rename Richard Montgomery High School.