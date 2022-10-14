Death of 2-year-old in Southwest DC ruled homicide: police

Investigators ruled the death of a 2-year-old who was found outside an apartment building in Southwest D.C. a homicide, according to police.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 13 in the unit block of Atlantic Street. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene for reports of an unconscious child.

Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who had some blood in his mouth, but "no visible signs of abuse."

The young boy was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to MPD, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the boy's death a homicide, saying that he died from "complications of inflicted trauma."

Investigators identified the victim as Mars Jones, Southwest, D.C.

Police have not revealed any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.