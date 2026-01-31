Man found dead near Route 29 in Fairfax County, police investigate

article

The Brief Police are investigating a death near Route 29 and Rydell Road in Centreville. An adult man was found unresponsive near the roadway, authorities said. Detectives are on scene and asking anyone with information to call 911.



Police are investigating a death in Centreville after an adult man was found unresponsive near Route 29 and Rydell Road, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers are on scene of a death investigation near Route 29 and Rydell Road in Centreville.

Police said an adult male was found unresponsive near the roadway. No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the death have been released.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, how long he may have been near the roadway, or what led to his death.

Police have also not said whether foul play is suspected.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 911.

Updates are expected as detectives release more information.