Death investigation underway in Laurel, public asked to avoid area

Police in Laurel are on the scene of a death investigation and have asked the public to avoid the area. Authorities have confirmed an active police presence in the vicinity of Crows Nest Court while they conduct their investigation.

What we know:

The Laurel Police Department said it is currently conducting a death investigation in the 7900 block of Crows Nest Court. The investigation is active and ongoing, and the police have not released any further information at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area to allow officers and investigators to work the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.