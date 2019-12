article

Police in Bowie are investigating the death of a man who was found suffering from a stab wound Friday.

According to the police, a call came into the station at around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrrived in the 16100 block of Audubon Lane, they found the man on the premises.

Both directions of Audubon Ln. are closed at this time at Althea Ln.