Turnstile draws 60k to free benefit concert near the Washington Monument

The Brief Baltimore rock band Turnstile played a free benefit concert near the Washington Monument on Saturday, Oct. 24. Organizers estimated the crowd at approximately 60,000 people. The show was held in partnership with Human Concern International (HCI), a charity that is raising money for humanitarian efforts in Palestine, Sudan and Lebanon.



Baltimore rock band Turnstile played a free benefit concert near the Washington Monument on Saturday, Oct. 24, before a crowd that organizers estimated at about 60,000 people.

The show was held in partnership with Human Concern International (HCI), a charity that is raising money for humanitarian efforts in Palestine, Sudan and Lebanon. The group has said it aims to provide food, water, medical care and shelter to families in all three regions, which United Nations agencies describe as facing displacement and humanitarian need tied to armed conflicts.

By the numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, the campaign’s LaunchGood page showed more than $240,000 raised from about 3,500 supporters.

On stage

Dig deeper:

The musicians took the stage shortly after 3 p.m. for a set of about 75 minutes, which closed out the second leg of their North American tour in support of their 2025 album "Never Enough."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Isabel Soisson

During the set, lead singer Brendan Yates said to the crowd: "We’re so grateful to have been raised by this scene, one that taught us that music not only reflects the artist making it but the people and the world and the suffering and the joy that surrounds it."

"Loud enough for the White House to hear it: Free Palestine! Free Sudan! Free Lebanon!" he added.

Yates’ reference to the White House came as the concert took place on the National Mall, less than a mile south of the executive residence.

Some attendees carried Palestinian flags, according to FOX 5 DC. After the final song, the crowd left the area, and some groups walked north toward the White House.

Grammy Award-winning band

Big picture view:

Turnstile made its "Saturday Night Live" debut earlier this month.

In February, the band won two Grammy Awards: Best Rock Album for "Never Enough" and Best Metal Performance for "Birds."

In May 2025, the band played a free outdoor concert at Baltimore’s Wyman Park Dell that raised more than $35,000 for Health Care for the Homeless, a Maryland nonprofit that provides medical services and housing assistance, according to Baltimore Fishbowl.