Early voting begins in DC ahead of midterm elections

The Brief Early voting began Monday in the District of Columbia ahead of the midterm elections. Voters are set to choose a new mayor and congressional delegate. Voting centers will operate daily through Sunday, November 1, with same-day registration available.



Early voting began Monday in the District of Columbia ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, opening dozens of polling sites for voters set to choose a new mayor and congressional delegate in the District.

Twenty-five voting centers will operate daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, November 1. District residents can cast ballots at any designated center regardless of their home address, and eligible voters may also use same-day registration with acceptable proof of residence. The District of Columbia Board of Elections will expand operations on Election Day, November 3, opening 75 vote centers citywide.

DMV voter info

Government of the District of Columbia Wilson Building

District residents will select a new mayor for the first time in 12 years following Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision not to seek reelection, as well as a new delegate to Congress for the first time in 35 years following the retirement of Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Two former council members are poised to contend for those leadership positions in a city where roughly 75% of registered voters are Democrats. Janeese Lewis George, who won the Democratic primary for mayor, faces independent Rhonda Hamilton and Statehood Green Party candidate Robert L. Gross. In the race for D.C. delegate, Democratic primary winner Robert White faces Republican Denise Rosado and Statehood Green candidate Kymone Freeman.

Voters will also decide contests for the D.C. Council, including council chair, an at-large seat, and Wards 1, 3, 5, and 6, along with the D.C. attorney general and shadow representatives to Congress.

Early voting is also underway in Maryland and Virginia. According to the University of Florida Election Lab, more than 1 million ballots have already been cast in Virginia and more than 480,000 in Maryland. The final day of early voting is Thursday, October 29 in Maryland and Saturday, October 31 in Virginia.

Find key deadlines, early voting dates and information on how to register online.

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