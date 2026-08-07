St. Mary’s County launches school zone speed camera program

St. Mary’s County is rolling out a new photo enforcement program aimed at reducing speeding in school zones, where officials say children are most at risk.

The first phase includes six camera systems positioned near Mechanicsville Elementary School, Loveville/Banneker Elementary Schools, Oakville Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Great Mills High School and Spring Ridge Middle School.

Under the program, a vehicle must be traveling at least 12 mph over the posted limit to trigger a violation. Offenders will receive a $40 civil fine.

The county is implementing a 15‑day warning period beginning Aug. 21, 2026. During that time, drivers will receive mailed notices marked "WARNING" with no monetary penalty. Full activation begins Sept. 7, 2026, when citations and fines will be issued.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says that while the cameras are placed in school zones, the broader goal is to encourage safer driving habits throughout the county and reduce speeding on a daily basis.

St. Mary’s County Camera Locations

Mechanicsville Elementary School – SB Rt. 5 (Three Notch Rd)

Loveville / Banneker Elementary Schools – NB Rt. 5 (Three Notch Rd)

Oakville Elementary School – NB Rt. 235 (Three Notch Rd)

Greenview Knolls Elementary School – NB Rt. 237 (Chancellor’s Run Rd)

Great Mills High School – EB Rt. 246 (Great Mills Rd)

Spring Ridge Middle School – NB Rt. 235 (Three Notch Rd)