Deadly shooting on 14th Street rattles Northwest community 

A community in Northwest D.C. is on edge after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department have put up crime scene tape near an alleyway on 14th Street and Buchanan Street Northwest.

A resident who was too scared to identify himself told FOX 5 he heard at least one shot fired in the area.

Around 7 p.m., homicide detectives drove to the scene after they received a call about the shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man unconscious and not breathing.

The police department has not released the man’s name, age, or a motive in this shooting.

Meanwhile, officers knocked on doors, trying to find surveillance video that may show the gunman.

According to MPD data, there have been 258 homicides so far in 2023, which is a 34% increase compared to this time last year.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this latest shooting to give them a call.