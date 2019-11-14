Deadly Popeyes chicken sandwich stabbing suspect arrested, police say

Authorities say they have arrested the suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Prince George's County.

Just after midnight, police tweeted that 30-year-old Ricoh McClain had been located and arrested. McClain faces multiple charges or murder in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.

Ricoh McClain (Prince George's County Police)

Investigators believe Davis had been cutting in a line for chicken sandwiches at a crowded Popeyes restaurant last week in Oxon Hill when he was confronted by McClain. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Davis in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

Davis was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday, November 4. Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on November 3 after it was first released in August.

At a press conference following the stabbing, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the incident a "pointless crime" and said there is no evidence that the suspect and victim knew each other.

If you have any information that can help authorities you are urged to call (301) 772-4925.

