Deadly crash involving Ride On bus causes delays in Montgomery County

A deadly crash early Friday involving a Ride On bus and another vehicle in Montgomery County is causing significant delays, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 4:47 a.m. near Midcounty Highway and Goshen Road in Gaithersburg. The driver of the bus remained at the scene.

Officials say Midcounty Highway is closed at Goshen Road and Goshen Road is closed at Emory Grove Road. The investigation is ongoing.