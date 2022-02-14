Deadline to turn over Washington Commanders internal investigation findings to Congress

The battle over the internal investigation into the Washington Commanders is still waging off the field and in the halls of Congress.

Monday is the deadline for the team and the National Football League to hand over all of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s findings and documents related to her investigation into the team's workplace culture of harassment, reports FOX 5’s Bob Barnard.

The House Oversight Committee tasked with the investigation has said that if the team does not produce what was requested, all options are on the table.