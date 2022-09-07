Deadline looms as $258,000 winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia

Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of throwing away over a quarter of a million dollars.

On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot ticket worth $258,000 is still unclaimed.

Officials said the ticket was sold by the Giant Food at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford for the contest's March 16 drawing.

The winning numbers on the ticket are 10-21-27-29-38.

Lottery officials said the winner has until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to claim the ticket, or it will become worthless.

According to Virginia law, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

If you have the winning ticket, lottery officials said you should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

Lottery officials said if the prize goes unclaimed, it will be given to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.