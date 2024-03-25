The second round of Washington, D.C.’s designated Drug Free Zones expired early Monday, ending with three arrests.

That second round, encompassing parts of Northwest D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood and a part of Northeast D.C.’s Trinidad neighborhood, became the fourth and fifth areas in the District selected to host a Drug Free Zone ever since the public safety "Secure DC" bill was signed into law earlier this month.

The areas around Gallery Place Metro in Northwest D.C., Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road Northeast D.C. and Southeast D.C.’s Woodland Terrace area were among the first round of Drug Free Zones released.

The Petworth (4D) and Trinidad (5) zones began 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 20th and expired at 7:59 a.m. Monday, March 25th.

READ MORE: DC police to enforce new Drug Free Zones in northeast, northwest

The arrests announced on Monday took place within the 5D, Trinidad Drug Free Zone.

DC’s second round of drug free zones ends in 3 arrests

A spokesperson for the department tells FOX 5 they made three separate arrests for: Failure to Disburse, Carrying a Pistol without a License (2 guns found) and the third arrest was made for intent to Distribute cocaine.

FOX 5 spent part of Monday morning speaking with residents around the Petworth Drug Free Zone, asking their thoughts of the temporary effort.

Most welcomed the effort. However, there are also still questions as to what happens next when the heavy police presence is removed from the area.

Community activists are questioning the number of impressions DC Behavioral Health members made if DBH is providing outreach to the Drug Free Zones.

A 20+ year resident, William Brown does see it as "worth it." "In some parts, where you got your most – um, like I said, teens and mostly uh, weed smokers and stuff. I think it’s good, it might help a little bit," said Brown.

READ MORE: DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

Carol Cummings tells FOX 5; she’s seen more serious illicit drug activity and crime.

DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

"I definitely do know that this area is an area that people that do distribute illegal substances, and I’ve seen it before. I’m not sure that the five days made a difference. I feel like you would need more than five days to make a difference, so I didn’t personally notice any change," Cummings said.

Andrew Richardson told FOX 5 how he hopes the review of Drug Free Zones and their effectiveness will be shared with the public.

FOX 5 reached out to the Department of Behavioral Health to confirm how many impressions were made.

No announcement has been made yet regarding which neighborhoods will see a Drug Free Zone next.

This is a developing story.