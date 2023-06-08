DC’s Reeve Center plans include cultural and entertainment standouts

The Historic Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building, located within the U Street corridor in D.C., is undergoing new developments to bring new cultural and entertainment standouts.

D.C.'s mayor announced plans for further developments last Friday, with the primary goal to honor the District's historic Black Broadway and create affordable housing.

Last week, the District unveiled two final competing redevelopment proposals emphasizing the area's legacy. Both proposals involve a new headquarters for the NAACP, which announced its relocation from its Baltimore offices in 2020. The developer also plans to develop 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, retail space, and mixed-income housing as part of its new redevelopment, according to reports.

The project is defined to focus heavily on arts and music, with a new Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and School, a Washington Jazz Institute, and a Viva School of Dance. A new comedy club backed by Dave Chappelle and a restaurant have also been planned to be developed at the northwest corner of 14th and U streets.

Both plans also include renovated parking accommodations and more space for the farmer's market, residing each weekend on the corner of 14th and U streets, according to the WBJ news source. The construction is set to begin in the summer of 2025.

