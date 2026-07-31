DC’s first Youth Impact Fest connects young people and police to curb crime

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The Brief The first ever Youth Impact Fest brought together D.C. police and young residents. The event aimed to offer a positive space during the summer and curb crime. The Youth Impact Fest came as law enforcement continues to address youth takeovers.



D.C. police officers set aside their standard patrol duties Friday to gather with young residents and their families for the first-ever Youth Impact Fest.

What we know:

The event brought together teens, families, community organizations and local law enforcement to foster positive relationships, provide constructive outlets and curb crime across the District.

The event aims to give young residents space to have fun, make connections with officers and ensure their voices are heard within the community.

D.C. Police Foundation PAL representative Rebecca Schwartz highlighted the collaborative atmosphere of the event:

"I think just as often as wanting the youth to hear from law enforcement, the officers learn a lot hearing from the youth as well," she said. "So, every program kind of has that collaborative effort that we’re looking for. And then the real takeaway and the impact today is for the kids to have their voices be heard by officers and the community members and say, ‘This is what we created. We want to see more of this,’ and we like to have that relationship built where we can speak openly with one another."

The event comes as the city pursues ongoing efforts to manage youth takeovers and other incidents that have played out in high-traffic areas like Navy Yard. Despite teen curfews to curb these gatherings, police officials emphasized that criminal behavior represents a small fraction of local youth.

"We have not seen large takeovers recently. I do think the curfew is a good tool, but it is just that. We see those videos, we see the takeovers, but that’s a very, very small percentage of young people that are involved in that—and even when you see it, those who are actually engaged in criminal activity are small," said MPD Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll.

For young residents, the festival offered an opportunity to discuss the cause of youth disruption. Javonte Broadwater, an MPD cadet who attended the event, shared insight into what drives teens toward unsafe behavior.

"I feel as though the teens, in today’s society, they’re not given enough opportunities to be themselves and grow," Broadwater said. "And maybe they’re not getting enough attention from parents at home. Maybe they come from broken homes. So, they look to see other things outside of the house to do, whether it’s good or bad. But I feel like a lot of dumb things happen because teens are bored. I’ve experienced that firsthand, so I know what that’s like."

Organizers hope that events like Youth Impact Fest will serve as a continuous platform for open dialogue and give D.C. teens a safe outlet and constructive alternative during the summer.