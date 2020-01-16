DC working to remove homeless tent community located under NoMa underpass
WASHINGTON - The District plans to remove dozens of homeless people from a tent community under the NoMa underpass on K Street.
Officials were alerted to the issue weeks ago. It is part of the initiative called Encampment Protocol Engagement where the sidewalks will be cleared and cleaned.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
City leaders say they want to make sure the K Street northeast corridor remains open for pedestrians.