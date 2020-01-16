Expand / Collapse search

DC working to remove homeless tent community located under NoMa underpass

Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - The District plans to remove dozens of homeless people from a tent community under the NoMa underpass on K Street.

Officials were alerted to the issue weeks ago. It is part of the initiative called Encampment Protocol Engagement where the sidewalks will be cleared and cleaned.

City leaders say they want to make sure the K Street northeast corridor remains open for pedestrians.