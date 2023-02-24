DC Wordle players most likely to cheat using solver across the nation

Do you get a little extra help when solving your daily Wordle puzzle? If you live in D.C., chances are you do!

A new study found that as it relates to using a Wordle solver, players in the District are almost twice as likely to seek Wordle help compared to the nationwide average.

READ MORE: This was the most-searched Google term of 2022

Word game players in D.C. are 58% more likely than the national average to use a word game cheat.

If you like a little extra help, you're not alone. More than 47 percent of players turn to a helper when they are stuck on a difficult level, and more than 80 percent of players are perfectly fine with opponents using cheat tools.

READ MORE: Wordle now has a new recommended starting word

Here are the places that use a Wordle solver the most, according to the study: