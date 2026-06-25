DC woman sentenced to 29 years for deadly Rock Creek Parkway crash

The Brief Nakita Walker was sentenced to 29 years in prison for killing on Thursday. Walker was convicted of killing three people in a crash on Rock Creek Parkway in 2023. Walker's driving privileges have also been revoked until further order by the court.



A Washington, D.C., woman was sentenced on Thursday to nearly 30 years in prison for killing three people in a crash on Rock Creek Parkway in 2023.

DC woman sentenced for crash

What we know:

Nakita Walker was sentenced to 29 years in prison for causing the deadly crash.

Her driving privileges were also revoked until further order by the court.

In April, Walker was convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with the crash, but acquitted of second-degree murder.

RELATED: Verdict reached in fatal Rock Creek Parkway collision

What they're saying:

Walker's defense team argued that she had accepted accountability for the crash, took classes and underwent treatment. In court Thursday, Walker repeatedly apologized, saying that not a day goes by that she doesn't think about the victims' families.

The judge, however, said Walker lacked remorse, and her extensive record of traffic violations justified the sentence.

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Deadly Rock Creek Parkway crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on March 15, 2023. Shortly before 2 a.m. that day, U.S. Park Police said Walker took off from a traffic stop near the intersection of P Street. Minutes later, the SUV crashed into a sedan, killing all three men inside.

The three victims who died were identified as Mohamed Kamara, 42 of Burtonsville, Maryland, Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Virginia, and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, also of Arlington.

FOX 5 has confirmed that the SUV had 44 outstanding tickets worth $12,300 with the District's Department of Motor Vehicles prior to the crash. According to the D.C. DMV website, 43 of the tickets are for speeding violations, and one of them is for running a red light.