DC woman arrested for allegedly kicking pregnant victim in the stomach

Keirina Boykin, a D.C. woman who allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach earlier this year, has been arrested and charged.

The Hyattsville Police Department said that after they released surveillance video of the January attack, an anonymous caller reached out with a tip identifying the suspect.

Keirina Boykin, of Washington D.C. Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

Boykin was taken into police custody on Feb. 22.

Cameras captured the suspect attacking the pregnant woman outside a building on America Boulevard in Hyattsville.

Boykin is currently being held without bond at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections.

Detectives have also identified her as a suspect in a recent armed robbery.