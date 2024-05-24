DC woman loads wagon with CVS items, leaves without paying

A D.C. woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree theft in Northeast.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Bianca Jackson, of Washington, D.C. Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on one count of felony second-degree theft stemming from events occurring on April 18.

According to police, Jackson went into a CVS located in Northeast Washington, D.C., loaded a wagon with store merchandise, and left without paying. Jackson was located and arrested shortly after.

Police say Jackson has two or more prior theft convictions, not from the same occasion, and is subject to enhanced penalties for her alleged theft, including a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail for the count of theft for which she is indicted.