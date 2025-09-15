DC weather: Warm, dry Monday with highs in the low-80s

A warm and dry Monday across the D.C. region as we eye a coastal system that is expected to bring us a period of clouds, wet weather, and cooler conditions starting on Tuesday and lasting through the middle of the week.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Monday stays warm and dry across the region, with clouds gradually building throughout the day. Grenda says temperatures should peak near 82 degrees before a coastal system rolls in.

By Tuesday, expect a noticeable drop in temperatures, with highs falling into the low-70s. Rain showers start to unfold during the morning hours across the D.C. region and are expected to linger through the evening and into Wednesday morning. While it won’t be a total washout, Grenda says we could get some rumbles of thunder on Tuesday.

Conditions improve by Thursday and Friday, with drier skies and a return to warmer temperatures. The weekend begins dry as well with temperatures near 80 degrees both days.

