DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Monday as heat wave rolls in

Thunderstorms could hit parts of the D.C. area Monday afternoon as a heat wave brings in temperatures in the 90s.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms could hit areas to the west of US-15.

Temperatures on Monday started off in the 60s and 70s, but humidity and temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day.

Heat is expected to continue through the weak and peak Friday into the weekend.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended a heat emergency for the District until Friday, June 21 as extreme temperatures hit the area.

128 cooling centers are open throughout the city. District spray parks will be open throughout the week, but D.C.'s public pools remain closed weekdays until June 24.