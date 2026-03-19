Could DC see one last blast of winter? Polar vortex could potentially bring late March chill

The Brief A potential polar vortex split could bring colder air to the D.C. region later this month. Forecasters say it may lead to a brief stretch of below-average temperatures. It’s still unclear how far south the cold air will reach or how strong it will be.



Don’t pack the winter coat away just yet. Forecasters say a potential polar vortex split could send colder air into the Washington, D.C. region before the end of March, bringing one last reminder of winter as spring begins to take hold.

What we know about the potential cold blast

Long-range forecast models suggest the polar vortex — a mass of cold air typically locked near the North Pole — could split by the end of March.

If that happens, colder air may shift into parts of the northern U.S., including the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Forecasters with FOX Weather say this setup could bring below-average temperatures to areas like Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia late in the month.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

What local meteorologists are saying

While long-range models point to a possible late-month cooldown, FOX 5 DC meteorologists say a warmup is expected in the near term.

"It's the last day of winter tomorrow and it sure felt like it on Wednesday, though a timely warmup is expected as we prepare to start spring!" FOX 5's Mike Thomas said while outlining the forecast for the rest of the week.

That outlook underscores the uncertainty in longer-range projections, with warmer spring conditions expected before any potential shift later in the month.

What we don’t know yet

It remains uncertain exactly where the coldest air will settle.

That uncertainty will determine whether the D.C. region sees a noticeable cooldown or only a slight dip in temperatures.

How this could impact the D.C. region

The D.C. area may see a return to cooler conditions just as spring begins, though impacts could be less intense if the coldest air stays farther north.

While widespread snow is not currently expected, temperatures could still dip enough to bring a brief reminder of winter.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)

Is this winter’s final blast?

The polar vortex has been a key driver of cold outbreaks this winter.

Forecasters say this could be the last time it plays a significant role this season as warmer spring patterns take over.

What’s next in the forecast

Meteorologists will continue to refine the forecast in the coming days as models better determine how far south the cold air will travel.

Even if a cooldown arrives, temperatures are expected to trend warmer into April.

Polar Vortex (FOX Weather)