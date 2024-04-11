DC weather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday across DC region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday afternoon and into the evening as wet weather moves through the D.C. region.

Waves of rain showers and winds with gusts as high as 24 mph are likely to start sometime after lunch. Conditions will gradually deteriorate from about 3:30 p.m. onward heading into the evening.

Thunderstorm chances are not terribly high, FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes say. D.C. and the surrounding area are under a MARGINAL chance for severe weather on Thursday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight and into Friday morning before moving out tomorrow afternoon. Daytime highs on Thursday will be in the upper-60s.

Partly sunny skies on Friday afternoon with the possibility of an overnight shower.

Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. A sunny Sunday is expected with high temperatures in the upper-70s.