DC weather: Fog, rain Monday ahead of potential snow

Monday morning will start off with drizzle and fog across the D.C. area, ahead of steady rain Monday afternoon that could turn into a wintry mix for Tuesday.

Highs for Monday are expected to hit the 50s. A stronger area of low pressure will bring rain Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Cold air is expected to catch up to the low pressure, possibly bringing a brief bout of snow early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall is more likely to hit areas outside of the District, namely the Allegheny Front, Blue Ridge, far Western Maryland and West Virginia Panhandle. For D.C., expect mostly rain and gusty Northwest winds Tuesday.

Valentine's Day on Wednesday is expected to be nice and sunny with highs in the mid 40s.