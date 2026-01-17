DC Weather: Cold front brings rain, snow, and chilly temperatures

Saturday in the D.C. area kicks off with a cold, raw start with a bit of rain and snow falling across the area.

With temperatures above freezing for the area, any snow, sleet or rain falling will not stick, says Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

With a cold front moving into the area through the rest of the morning, there is a threat of additional rain or snow showers. Some extreme parts of Howard County, Montgomery County and up toward Frederick and Thurmont are seeing some light accumulation as a band of snow to the north moves through.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with some clearing behind the front later this morning. A little sunshine is possible before the end of the day, but clouds are expected to return by Saturday night.

By early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m., another batch of snow is possible as the low pressure system passes to our east.

What's next:

The D.C. area will have perhaps around two inches of precipitation Sunday morning as energy dives down from the Great Lakes into the northern Gulf. That will help spawn an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast, which will move up the coast during the day Sunday.

The precipitation shield Sunday morning may reach the I-95 corridor and then fade to the east during the day. Along and east of I-95, there could be a period of snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, possibly mixing with rain farther east along the Eastern Shore.

There could be some additional light accumulations Sunday morning. The FOX 5 Weather team will continue to watch trends closely over the next 24 hours.

There are no advisories at this time.