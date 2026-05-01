DC warns of measles exposure across Metro, Dulles Airport

The Brief D.C. health officials confirmed a measles case and warned of possible exposure at Dulles Airport, Metrobus M60, and multiple Metrorail lines between April 23–27. People at those locations during listed times may have been exposed and should monitor symptoms for 21 days. Anyone with symptoms should isolate and contact a healthcare provider, especially if not vaccinated or immune.



D.C. health officials are warning of possible measles exposure after a confirmed case involving a District resident who visited multiple locations while contagious.

What we know:

DC Health confirmed a case of measles in a D.C. resident who was in several public locations while contagious.

Potential exposure sites include:

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Concourse B and the Aerotrain to the baggage claim area

Thursday, April 23: 10:30 p.m. – Friday, April 24: 1:30 a.m.

Metrobus M60 – Northbound (toward Takoma Langley Crossroads Transit Center)

Friday, April 24: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: 7:10 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: 6:25 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Monday, April 27: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Metrobus M60 – Southbound (toward Fort Totten Station)

Friday, April 24: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 26: 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Monday, April 27: 4:50 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Metrorail – Saturday, April 25

Green Line from Fort Totten → transfer at L’Enfant Plaza → Blue Line toward Downtown Largo 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Orange Line from Minnesota Avenue → transfer at L’Enfant Plaza → Green Line toward Greenbelt 6:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Metrorail – Sunday, April 26

Green Line from Fort Totten → transfer at L’Enfant Plaza → Orange Line toward New Carrollton. 7:50 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.

Orange Line from Minnesota Avenue → transfer at L’Enfant Plaza → Green Line toward Greenbelt 5:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Metrorail – Monday, April 27

Red Line from Fort Totten toward Shady Grove 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Officials say people who were at these locations during the listed times may have been exposed.

What you can do:

People should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, individuals should isolate immediately, stay home, and contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person care.

Measles symptoms usually develop in two stages:

Early symptoms include fever over 101 degrees, runny nose, red watery eyes, and cough

A rash typically appears 3 to 5 days later, starting on the face and spreading across the body

People are considered contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after.

DC Health advises anyone who may have been exposed and is not immune to contact a healthcare provider or call 844-493-2652.