DC warm weather continues with late summer feel; cooler temps expected later in week

The Washington, D.C. area will experience a late summer feel on Tuesday as the stretch of warm weather continues.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, with clear skies, and light winds. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says dress in layers, as temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day, reaching highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Grenda says these temperatures are well above the average for this time of year, which typically sees highs in the upper 60s. The warm, sunny weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, making it a great time for outdoor activities.

A cold front moving in from the west will bring relief from the warmer temperatures later in the week. By Thursday and Friday, highs will fall to the upper-60s. The weekend will start with temperatures in the low-70s on Saturday, possibly with a passing shower, and will cool down significantly by Sunday, with highs in the low-60s.

The noticeable drop in temperatures as the weekend approaches will bring a more fall-like feel to the area.