DC United reopening match postponed again after coronavirus exposure

article

DC United's return to the pitch has been postponed again following a positive test for COVID-19.

United was set to kick off their opener in the MLS is Back tournament Sunday morning against Toronto FC in Florida.

But Major League Soccer officials announced the match would be postponed indefinitely after one player tested positive for coronavirus Saturday. Another test was inconclusive.

The match had already been postponed from a Friday kickoff.

Major League Soccer officially resumed its season Wednesday night with a match between Orlando City and Inter Miami, but the MLS is Back tournament in an Orlando-area "bubble" has been fraught with problems driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

FC Dallas and Nashville SC both pulled out of the tournament following exposure to coronavirus.

Sporting Kansas City is still set to play Minnesota United tonight despite a positive test among its players.

The tournament is set to conclude with a championship final Aug. 11.