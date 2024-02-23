DC United kicks off their 2024 season: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

D.C. United is kicking off their 2024 season at Audi Field this Saturday, February 24. Here is your guide to things to do in the D.C. area.

D.C. United Season Opener:

The Black-and-Red will open their season against the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. Click here to secure your tickets to the big game.

Ice Yards 2024:

Grab a friend and enjoy a chill day on the ice at Ice Yards this Saturday. The event will feature Yards Restaurants with pop-up bars and to-go menu offerings and a number of games and activities. Learn more here.

Omnium - A Bold New Circus:

Enjoy the magic at the Omnium circus this Saturday at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. The show will feature aerial artists soaring over the stage, which will leave you filled with excitement. Grab your ticket here.

Film Screening: Enter the Dragon

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a screening of the iconic martial artists Bruce Lee and Jim Kelly, Enter the Dragon (1973). Click here to find out how you can secure your tickets.