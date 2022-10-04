DC to crackdown on for-hire food delivery drivers who park in street to pick up food

Another step is being taken in the District to crackdown down on for-hire food delivery drivers who park illegally to pick up restaurant meals.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the D.C. Council is expected to close a loophole that treats ride-booking drivers who pick up passengers differently than delivery drivers who pick up food.

Barnard says under the current policy, D.C. can only ticket ride-booking drivers who carry passengers.

In September, emergency legislation was introduced to amend that rule to include "private operators, couriers, or carriers provide transportation of parcels, food, or beverages in the District for compensation."

At the previous hearing, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen said the new legislation removes the ambiguity and the loophole.

"Most of these workers are trying to hustle to make ends meet in the economy that's becoming wider between the have and have-nots," said D.C. Councilmember Trayon White. "We are setting the precedent yet again for giving tickets and to penalize people are trying to earn a living."

The emergency legislation is soon expected to go to Mayor Muriel Bowser for review. The legislation would not apply to FedEx, UPS or Amazon delivery services.