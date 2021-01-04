DC to crack down on dangerous drivers

D.C.’s most dangerous drivers may soon hear from District officials directly, potentially even getting tailored messages sent straight to their phones.

The initiative is part of a pilot project aimed at making the city’s streets safer and was previously reported by The Washington Post.

DDOT officials said they’ll use a statistical model to identify drivers who are at a high risk of being involved in a serious crash, potentially flagging motorists who frequently speed or run red lights, for instance.

Those drivers would then be contacted directly with a customized message that could include information about previous violations and also their predicted risk of a fatal crash.

The intent would then be to look into whether drivers who receive the messages change their dangerous driving ways, with the results potentially influencing city policies and programs down the road.

The program is currently in the design phase. Results are expected to be shared in late 2022.