DC to close free coronavirus testing Monday due to heat wave

The District is closing its free coronavirus testing sites Monday as triple-digit heat indices are expected to sweep over the region.

The closures will affect all of the District's public testing sites in firehouses, downtown DC and Anacostia, officials say.

Washingtonians are encouraged to contact their health providers if they are in need of a test, officials say.

The District will also close its grocery distribution sites Monday due to the heat, but free meal sites will still be open.

Here's a list of free meal locations and hours.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a heat emergency through Wednesday.

Washingtonians are advised to stay inside whenever possible and stay hydrated. Cooling centers will be available at select recreation centers, public schools and homeless shelters.

The District reported 67 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Saturday.

Officials say the nation's capital has sustained six consecutive days of declining COVID-19 community spread based on the most recent data.