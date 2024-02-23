DC teen sisters missing since Monday

D.C. police are searching for two missing teenage sisters they say were last seen Monday in southeast Washington.

Authorities say 16-year-old Daziya Haskel and 14-year-old Kaliah Haskel disappeared from the 900 block of 5th Street on February 19 at 6 a.m.

Kaliah Haskel (l) and Daziya Haskel (r) (DC Police)

Daziya is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kaliah is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.